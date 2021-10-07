The Manor Barbara Hershey Interview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA malevolent force preys upon the helpless residents of a cozy nursing home in the gothic terror tale The Manor. When a sudden stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, 70-year-old Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted-living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow resident Roland (Bruce Davison), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the historic estate. As patients begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as pure fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.

flickdirect.com

Madres Evelyn Gonzalez Interview

Be sure to subscribe to FlickDirect's YouTube channel for the lastest exclusive interviews, reviews, news and more. Welcome to Blumhouse - Madres explores the immigrant plight in this country and the idea that not all monsters are make-believe. Actress Evelyn Gonzalez (The Connors) discusses the film and her role as Marisol with FlickDirect Correspondent Allison Rose.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

WELCOME TO THE BLUMHOUSE: Interview with THE MANOR Director Axelle Carolyn

Part three of our Amazon Studios and Blumhouse Television Welcome to the Blumhouse directorial interview series interviews the director of The Manor, as she reveals the film’s horror roots and eerie happenings. The Manor, directed by Axelle Carolyn, reveals the struggle that Judith (Barbara Hershey) has as she adjusts to...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Blumhouse’s The Manor Ending, Explained

‘The Manor’ is the 8th entry in the ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ horror film series, released along with Mexican-American horror film ‘Madres.’ ‘The Manor’ revolves around Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey), an accomplished ballet dancer in her youth and now a neighborhood dance teacher. On her 70th birthday, she suffers a stroke. Three months later, she moves into the Golden Sun Manor Nursing Home, believing that she had been a burden on her daughter Barbara (Katie A. Keane) and grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander).
MOVIES
Bruce Davison
Barbara Hershey
‘The Manor’: Film Review

It’s a dark thing to admit, but a nursing home is the perfect setting for a horror film. If we lived in an ideal society, these long-term care institutions would be idyllic spaces where elderly people could live out their last years in comfort. Unfortunately, we don’t, and these centers — under-regulated, expensive and predatory — have a less-than-stellar reputation. Yet that doesn’t stop the protagonist of The Manor from checking herself into one. The Manor is the latest film in Amazon’s horror film anthology series Welcome to the Blumhouse, which loosely centers each season on a theme. The first four...
MOVIES
‘The Manor’: A Hallmark Halloween movie

As Halloween is rapidly approaching, Amazon Prime released a new horror film titled “The Manor” this past Friday. Directed by Axelle Carolyn and starring Barbara Hershey, the movie uncovers the haunted truths of the nursing home called “The Manor.”. Based in the present day, the movie starts off with a...
MOVIES
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
