BAJA Sporting Club’s Senior Bowling wrapped up its ninth week of competition with lots of fun and fanfare. Kathleen Fordney, from team Four Amigos, surprised herself and her husband, Don, by bowling a wicked 192 scratch game. Those pins didn’t have a chance in that game as the bowling ball took control and toppled them with ease. On the men’s side, Chuck Carver from team The Turkey Hunters took advantage of the day, as he settled into a groove and rolled an amazing 268. Congratulations to Kathleen and Chuck on their outstanding bowling. Their scores are something a great many of us can only dream about.

7 DAYS AGO