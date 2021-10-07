MIAD planning new gallery at The Avenue

The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design is planning to open a new gallery on West Wisconsin Avenue near 3rd Street Market Hall in November, featuring the work of students, alumni, faculty and other staff.

The MIAD Gallery at The Ave will be over 2,500-square-feet, and will showcase the works from all five of the institute’s programs.

MIAD is a private art college founded in 1974, and currently has its main campus and four galleries all located in the Jane Bradley Pettit Building. The institute offers majors in communication design, illustration, interior architecture and design, product design and new studio practice.

MIAD The new space.

Jeff Morin, the president of MIAD since 2015, says that the new galley will be an exciting showcase of the institute’s talents.

“Most people do not realize the breadth of creative majors we offer so the gallery is an ideal way to visually tell our story,” Morin said. “It is also an opportunity for community members, businesses, MIAD supporters and others to access and purchase work at a variety of price points from some of today’s best and brightest emerging artists and designers.”

All works on display in the new gallery will be on sale, and a portion of the sales will directly support the artists and designers. More than one million people are expected to visit The Avenue every year, which is an emerging arts and entertainment district that also includes the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Riverside Theater.

“MIAD Gallery at The Ave is an exciting and significant expansion of our campus and represents an opportunity to further elevate our profile and raise institutional awareness, as well as provide learning and professional development experiences for our students and alumni,” Morin commented.

