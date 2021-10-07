Local brewery brings speakeasy to Topeka for Halloween

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Norsemen Brewing Company in Topeka’s NOTO district is holding a Halloween pop-up all month long in October called a ‘spookeasy,’ partnering with Kansas City based ‘Apparition’ which puts on events in KC, Wichita, and Denver.

First, you’re handed a lantern as you walk up a dark maze to the bar. There you’re greeted by bartenders in spooky makeup ready to make you a specialty Halloween cocktail. Each cocktail is $13.

“My favorite drink is the one you can share it comes in a big cauldron,” Jared Rudy, co-owner said. “You have to have at least two people to order it but it’s really meant for four so that one’s a lot of fun.”

The entire event space has been transformed into an eery, fun room to get into the Halloween spirit.

The pop-up is open Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. It will be available until Oct. 31.