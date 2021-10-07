CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sets Another Box Office Record

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year of uncertainty and doubt at the box office, Venom continues to reign supreme. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke multiple records with its theatrical debut this past weekend and, on Wednesday, it became set yet another pandemic-era standard. The Venom sequel crossed the $100 million threshold at the box office Wednesday morning, making it one of the fastest films to reach that milestone since the pandemic began. Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings both crossed $100 million on their fifth day in theaters, so they share the current record.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is a Huge Set-up for a ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover

Post-credit scenes are nothing new in movies, but these days, they're most closely associated with superhero flicks. Whether it's Amazon Prime's The Boys which takes a sardonic view that challenges comic book flick tropes, or Disney+ programs like WandaVision and Loki that only further add to the already massive MCU, we're always being teased with more related content.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credits Scene Sets Up Major Marvel Crossover

Does Venom 2 have a credits scene? Spoiler warning for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in theaters Thursday. Worlds collide when Spider-Man villains Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson) clash in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the next chapter in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. Full spoilers ahead. A post-credits scene sets up another showdown between archenemies when the expanding "Venom-verse" sinks its teeth into the Multiverse, revealing a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it's going to explode your brain.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Get ready for a bloodbath between ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Shang-Chi’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 1 – October 3. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) dominated ticket sales for four weeks in a row, but our readers think it will finally be dethroned this weekend by Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis). Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you can still make your box office predictions at Gold Derby before the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m....
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Scores Biggest Opening of Pandemic Era With $90.1 Million

Before even seeing the numbers from this weekend, October was poised to be a big month – at least for franchises and big intellectual property titles like this weekend’s big winner. Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho will be interesting to watch to see if they can bring out the usual stay-at-home moviegoers. But some of those same customers have been waiting two years for No Time To Die, and other titles like Dune and Halloween Kills are going to test the already established limits of hybrid streaming titles. One thing is for certain though, the month is off to a killer start with the symbiote battle between Venom and Carnage climaxing in the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Marcel
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
Deadline

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Crosses $100M At Box Office In 5 Days, Ties ‘Shang-Chi’ For Fastest During Pandemic

Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage has feasibly crossed $100 million in five days at the pandemic domestic box office, joining Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as the fastest title to do so. Both titles are on a theatrical window exceeding 45 days. It should be noted that while Shang-Chi propelled past the century mark off Labor Day Monday, Venom 2 sped to the benchmark sans a holiday. Impressive. Also, Venom: Let There Be Carnage beat 2018’s Venom to $100M, the latter pulling that off in six days after an $80.2M opening. The running U.S. and Canadian take for Venom: Let There Be Carnage stands at $102M. In...
MOVIES
Variety

What ‘Venom,’ ‘Bond’ Sequels Mean for the Rest of the 2021 Box Office

After Sony Pictures’ “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” delivered the domestic weekend box office’s best showing of the pandemic earlier this month, MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die” seemed primed for another boffo opening. But “No Time” grossed below more modest expectations of $60 million to $70 million, for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Free Guy’ Rules at Home, but What’s New on VOD Is ‘Old’ (and ‘Old Henry’)

“Free Guy” (Disney/$19.99) continued to dominate VOD charts over the weekend. Shawn Levy’s action comedy with Ryan Reynolds repeated as #1 for a second week at iTunes and Google Play (ranked by transactions) and Vudu (which calculates by revenue). Meantime, the highest grossing non-franchise domestic release in theaters since “1917” almost two years ago held the #6 position in theaters this weekend, despite its home availability and losing 1,050 theaters. Once again, both hands are washing each other to mutual benefit. A mere 14 titles charted across all three charts, which, continuing a recent trend, saw a broad consistency irrespective of...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook

Demon Slayer's Movie Hit a Nerve According to Some Surprising New Complaints

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest franchises in Japan, and it is only getting better by the day. If you did not know, the show's debut brought millions of fans to Tanjiro, and Demon Slayer cemented its legendary status once its movie dominated the global box office. But now, it seems a slew of surprising complaints were just submitted against the top-performing film.
COMICS
ComicBook

Real Steel Star Addresses Potential Sequel Plans

Quite a few movies have gotten a second life thanks to streaming services like Netflix. This is especially true of action films from the last decade or two that feature a beloved star or two. They get missed in theaters, but after being added to Netflix, fans flock to it and bring it back to the forefront of the conversation. Such was the case for Real Steel, the Hugh Jackman-starring film about robot boxing. While the film isn't on Netflix anymore, it made some serious waves during the time it was on the service this year, which has ultimately led to some conversations about a potential sequel.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Teases Big Reveal for DC FanDome

This weekend's DC FanDome event will feature a big reveal from Andy Muschietti's adaptation of The Flash. The director took to his wife's social media to share a short video teasing the event. The filmmaker is finishing production on The Flash in the UK right now, and is preparing for an appearance at the virtual fan event on Saturday, where The Flash will be one of the movies discussed. So far, fans have seen very little official content for the film, beginning with a pair of concept art images released at FanDome last year, and a number of teaser images featuring the Supergirl, Batman, and Flash costumes that Muschietti has shared.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Batman Trailer Teaser Released

The Batman just released a teaser for the big new trailer releasing this weekend. The full clip for The Batman will release on October 16th at the massive DC FanDome event. In the short clip posted to Twitter, you can hear Robert Pattinson's hero say that the BatSignal isn't just a beacon, it's a warning. These kinds of interpretations of the character have been debated by fans and scholars for a long time. It's cool to see the idea of the signal as an alert made literal. Who knows what other surprises will be lurking in the actual trailer this weekend. The Batman just gave fans an inventive way to set reminders for the movie's eventual release. DC Comics is on the move ahead of DC FanDome and that means Matt Reeves' film will be front and center along with the rest of their massive cinematic slate.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Chinese Censorship of Marvel Director Blocking Release of New Marvel Movie

The Walt Disney Company is a powerhouse entertainment organization with Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar under its belt. Though Disney is known worldwide, recent movies, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Mulan, are facing political controversies in China — and Marvel’s Eternals is next. Marvel films like...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action-Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action-thriller project. The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code. Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris. As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Enlists Will Poulter as Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has found its Adam Warlock. Will Poulter will play the classic Marvel character in the upcoming Marvel Studios sequel. James Gunn is writing and directing the project, which has a release date of May 3, 2023, and is gearing up for production. Guardians of the Galaxy mainstays Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan are returning. According to sources, a number of actors have been in contention for the role since at least late August, with Bridgerton breakout Regé-Jean Page considering it and 1917‘s George MacKay on the shortlist. “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Frozen: Disney+ Reveals Olaf Presents Official Trailer

Frozen's Olaf is getting another miniseries on Disney+ and they just released the first trailer. Olaf Presents sees the lovable snowman chronicling other Disney classics. This seems tailor-made for voice actor Josh Gad, who used to do a bit like this on social media explaining other movies. Mixing Disney Renaissance films and one of the company's biggest hits from the modern era seems like a no-brainer. Disney+ Day will see the series release alongside a deluge of other shows and shorts. Frozen Fever is another entry from Anna and Elsa's world. The streaming platform had a winner with Once Upon a Snowman last year. Comicbook.com had the chance to attend a virtual press conference for that Disney+ series. We learned quite a lot about what motivated the crew to approach the character again after the two massive movies.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Injustice Clips Revealed Ahead of Movie's Release

The new Injustice movie from Warner Bros. and DC is just under a week away now, and ahead of that release, we're now starting to see some clips released online to preview some of what's in store. The scenes being shown will of course already be familiar to those who already know the Injustice story either through the comics or the games, but it's a taste of Injustice to hold you over until the full movie releases if nothing else.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Now Seeing $60M+ Over 4-Day Holiday — Monday Update

Monday AM: No Time to Die will wind up at $60M+ over four days, thanks to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday in the Northeast. A $5M-$6M Monday is in store for the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed MGM/UAR/Eon feature which is in the space of Spectre‘s Monday ($5.3M) back in 2015, and higher than 2008’s Quantum of Solace ($4.1M) and 2006’s Casino Royale (3.8M). Daniel Craig’s turn in Skyfall saw a huge Monday of $11.3M due to the Veterans Day holiday in 2012 falling on a Sunday. Among the top non-holiday Mondays during the pandemic are Black Widow ($7.1M), F9 ($6.59M) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($5.75M). No Time to Die‘s 3-day eased to $55.2M,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy