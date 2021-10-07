Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sets Another Box Office Record
In a year of uncertainty and doubt at the box office, Venom continues to reign supreme. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke multiple records with its theatrical debut this past weekend and, on Wednesday, it became set yet another pandemic-era standard. The Venom sequel crossed the $100 million threshold at the box office Wednesday morning, making it one of the fastest films to reach that milestone since the pandemic began. Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings both crossed $100 million on their fifth day in theaters, so they share the current record.comicbook.com
