Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sets Another Box Office Record

The Batman just released a teaser for the big new trailer releasing this weekend. The full clip for The Batman will release on October 16th at the massive DC FanDome event. In the short clip posted to Twitter, you can hear Robert Pattinson's hero say that the BatSignal isn't just a beacon, it's a warning. These kinds of interpretations of the character have been debated by fans and scholars for a long time. It's cool to see the idea of the signal as an alert made literal. Who knows what other surprises will be lurking in the actual trailer this weekend. The Batman just gave fans an inventive way to set reminders for the movie's eventual release. DC Comics is on the move ahead of DC FanDome and that means Matt Reeves' film will be front and center along with the rest of their massive cinematic slate.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO