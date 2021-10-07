CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokimane, xQc, Hasan, and Other Top Streamers Respond to Twitch Earnings Leaks

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn absolutely massive Twitch leak has revealed just about everything there is to reveal about the Amazon-owned company. For example, we now know, in order, the top-earning streamers on the platform, and how much exactly they are earning. However, according to various sources, the earnings list making the rounds is severely underestimated, and of course, doesn't take into account other revenue streams for these streamers. That said, while there may be some inaccuracies, what the list does confirm is there are many multi-millionaires on Twitch.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Disney+ to Enter Anime Streaming War with Several Original Series

So, yes - you did read that right. Disney+ is getting in on the anime game to join others like Netflix and Sony in their pursuit of animation domination. The report comes straight from Disney+ itself (via Deadline) as the company unveiled its Asia-Pacific titles. These original series and licenses were curated by Disney's global team for consumers, and as it turns out, four anime titles are on the list. Not only is Disney+ ready to adapt the hugely popular Twisted Wonderland mobile game into an anime, but it is also animating Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall, Yojohan Time Machine Blues, and Summer Time Rendering.
COMICS
SVG

Twitch Leaks Have Led To More Streamer Bans

Twitch's shady side has been on full display these past few weeks. A massive Twitch security break put many user accounts in serious danger while also giving out proprietary company information, like a strike guide that explained why some people are getting banned. Major streamers also had their earnings leaked, leading to Dr Disrespect and others weighing in on the Twitch leaks. Following a week of bombshells, it looks like Twitch is striking back at those who have shared the information.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Another streamer allegedly banned for sharing Twitch leak information

A Twitch streaming duo called ‘TheSerfs’ have been banned from Twitch after one of the creators allegedly shared personal information from a recent platform data leak. The Amazon-owned streaming site recently suffered from a massive security breach, revealing the revenue of thousands of creators as well as a ‘do not ban‘ list and even a ‘strike guide.‘
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xqc
Person
Pokimane
Cheddar News

Apple Appeals Epic Games Ruling

The Apple vs. Epic Games saga continues after the tech giant appealed a judge’s decision that allows developers to use in-app links allowing a company like Epic to circumvent App Store fees.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Twitch Hack Uncovers "Do Not Ban" List Containing Top Streamers

In case you missed it, Twitch suffered a huge leak recently. The streaming platform has had a lot of private user information released to the public following a data breach including the earnings of top streamers and the entire site's source code. It was a mess. Twitch had to make sure all stream keys were reset and passwords needed to be changed. But now it seems yet another interesting detail has been revealed by the hack - a "no ban" list.
TECHNOLOGY
edm.com

Controversial Twitch Leak Highlights Gap In Compensation Between Streamers and Musicians

A massive leak in confidential data from Twitch is highlighting the disparity between the take-home pay of the platform's top gamers versus artists. The breach, which was confirmed by Twitch on October 6th, reportedly amounted to over 100GB of crucial data stolen, according to BBC News. At the time of writing, Twitch's analysis of how it all happened is still ongoing.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamers#Amazon#Timthetatman
gamepur.com

How much money does xQc make streaming? – Twitch leaks 2021

The Twitch community has been dealt a serious curveball after a hacker has leaked vast amounts of information related to the platform. This has led to information about the earnings of top streamers like xQc becoming public. xQc is one of the most-watched streamers on the platform in spite of,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
inputmag.com

Data from Twitch leak backs up streamers’ criticism of racial disparities

Earlier this week Twitch, experienced a massive data leak in the form of a 125GB torrent file that was posted on the anonymous messaging board, 4chan. Aside from the platform’s source code, client lists, and an unreleased Steam competitor, some telling information regarding the highest paid creators was revealed: the majority of them are white males. While this might not exactly be surprising, it’s still troubling — especially when juxtaposed with the issues Twitch has had concerning ongoing hate raids.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Massive Twitch leak reveals source code, streamer payouts

Today is probably not a good day for the folks over at Twitch, as a massive leak has seemingly revealed a ton of information about the website. The leaked information was originally posted to 4chan in a whopping 125GB torrent. It apparently contains things like many years of Twitch source codes and streamer payout reports dating back to 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Massive Twitch hack reveals streamers’ pay, with top stars making millions

Tuesday night, an anonymous user on the anything-goes online forum 4chan posted a 125GB torrent they said contained the “entirety of Twitch.tv” going back to “its early beginnings,” as well as payouts for over 10,000 streamers. Twitch confirmed the breach via Twitter Wednesday. The 4chan user posted the leaked information...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy