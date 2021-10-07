Pokimane, xQc, Hasan, and Other Top Streamers Respond to Twitch Earnings Leaks

An absolutely massive Twitch leak has revealed just about everything there is to reveal about the Amazon-owned company. For example, we now know, in order, the top-earning streamers on the platform, and how much exactly they are earning. However, according to various sources, the earnings list making the rounds is severely underestimated, and of course, doesn't take into account other revenue streams for these streamers. That said, while there may be some inaccuracies, what the list does confirm is there are many multi-millionaires on Twitch.