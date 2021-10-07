Aussie Deals: The Cheapest Metroid Dread Prices, $69 Far Cry 6, and More!
Buckle up, because it's gonna be a big day of gaming tomorrow. If you're hoping to be a guerrilla in the (red) mist, you'll be able to go buy Far Cry 6. Samus fans can see how puzzle-platforming is really done in Metroid Dread. Oh, and the fancy new OLED Switch refresh will be hitting shelves and destroying wallets as well. That being said, I've found the best prices for all of the above (plus my usual selection of random must-owns).www.ign.com
