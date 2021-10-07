CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Aussie Deals: The Cheapest Metroid Dread Prices, $69 Far Cry 6, and More!

By Adam Mathew
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckle up, because it's gonna be a big day of gaming tomorrow. If you're hoping to be a guerrilla in the (red) mist, you'll be able to go buy Far Cry 6. Samus fans can see how puzzle-platforming is really done in Metroid Dread. Oh, and the fancy new OLED Switch refresh will be hitting shelves and destroying wallets as well. That being said, I've found the best prices for all of the above (plus my usual selection of random must-owns).

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread launch trailer

Metroid Dread, the latest in the 2D exploration series, arrives on Switch today. Nintendo has released a launch trailer to celebrate, check it out below. In case you missed it, here’s an overview for Metroid Dread:. Join bounty hunter Samus Aran as she tries to escape a deadly alien world...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread “Report Vol. 9” released, details controls, exploration, more

Nintendo and MercurySteam are back with another report for Metroid Dread. Rather than bringing along major reveals, this one is more about informing players about what to expect. It includes information about controls, exploration, and more. Here’s the full rundown:. Metroid Dread is almost here! Since the previous game in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Mad Price Drops on Made In Japan Must Owns, and More!

If you've a soft spot for the land of the rising sun, today's your time to shine. Tokyo Game Show is still in full swing, and this has prompted all of the bigguns—Square Enix, Konami, Bandai Namco, etc—to katana slice prices. In unrelated news, Nintendo Switch Lites continue to be well discounted. Best grab one before the projected postal crunch hits us later on this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, and Extra Thrilling Video games Coming Out in October

Conserving monitor of all the newest video video games popping out is an more and more advanced job, what with a number of PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Change, cell, and extra to maintain monitor of, however don’t fear, I’m right here to assist. Each month I will be operating down the video games that you must be maintaining a tally of, from the large triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you may in any other case overlook.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie#Metroid Dread#Oled Switch#Ps4 Ps5 Sign#Grizwords
TheSixthAxis

The best Metroid games to play before Metroid Dread

Despite its legacy and influence within the video game industry, Metroid has always been a bit of a black sheep among Nintendo’s line-up of iconic franchises. It’s been almost two decades since the last original 2D Metroid game, and the only traditional Metroid release we’ve seen recently has been a remake. So, with Samus Aran’s story continuing at long last with Metroid Dread, newcomers are probably having a tricky time figuring out what to catch up on before this new entry. Thankfully, there are a few easy recommendations to make, both for those wanting a first-hand catch-up with the story, and for anyone who just wants to get their first taste of what the franchise has to offer.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Metroid Dread: Release Time, Pre-Load Details, File Size, and More

Metroid Dread is just around the corner, and fans are eager to take on a new threat as Nintendo’s favorite female bounty hunter. Of course with any big release on the horizon, we all need to know the most important details like when can we start preloading, the exact minute when the digital version unlocks, and how much hard drive space we need to download our titles.
VIDEO GAMES
perfectly-nintendo.com

Metroid Dread: commercials, Nintendo Power Podcast, more footage

Ahead of the release of Metroid Dread this Friday (October 8th), Nintendo of America have shared a live-action commercial for the game:. And last month, Nintendo also shared a series of 3 commercials for the game in Japan:. And if you want to see more of the game in action,...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Metroid Dread Review – Astro Dreadnought

The Metroid series is largely defined by its haunting atmosphere and ominous tone. Inspired by the Alien film franchise and the works of H.R. Giger, Metroid has always been only a few steps removed from the horror genre. Metroid Dread inches the series even closer. The moment Samus sets foot on Planet ZDR, she becomes prey. Every deadly creature – and machine – in the world is hungry for Samus' blood, and she is trapped miles below the planet's surface, far from her ship. And, the only way out is through the barrel of her arm cannon. While Samus' latest adventure delivers the classic exploration-based platforming/action we've come to expect, I never shook the all-encompassing anxiety that gives this adventure its name … and I loved every minute of it.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
IGN

Aussie Deals: Top Tier Ghost Recon Discounts, Freebies, and More!

Fair warning for the faint of heart: this deals list is positively haunted by Ghost Recon. To celebrate the announce of a GR-themed battle royale venture, Ubi has taken a tactical knife to the prices of current and classic entries in the franchise. I've also identified a bit of a backwards compat clearance on Xbox LEGO titles, plus some cheap Mario-centric Switch games are always appreciated!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 69% Off in Rockstar and 2K Games Sales, and More!

Thank your own personal God—most likely Kratos—it's Friday! My goal is to get you stocked up for two full days of shutting out the so-called real world. If you've never played the BioShock series, you can fix this egregious life-error by scoring the whole shebang for 82% off. Multiple platforms have Sleeping Dogs going for roughly the same percentage discount, too. Finally, don't forget that today's the day to scoop up Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread and an OLED Switch!
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Metroid Dread Release Date: When is Metroid Dread coming out?

It’s finally here. ‘s release date is finally coming. We’ve always wanted to play Metroid as a metroidvania game on the go, and after the good ol’ days in the Gameboy Advance, we’re finally getting our wish. Metroid Dread Release Date: October 8, 2021. Metroid Dread releases exclusively on the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

This is how Metroid Dread is celebrated by the press

Today the review embargo is closed liked and in time various media published their reviews. The media attention is overwhelming. Below we have collected some votes for you. Metroid Dread “is the comeback fans have been waiting for,” writes VGC. The side scroller would achieve “almost everything we hoped for”. The “near perfect balance of allusions to the past and fresh ideas”, the “fast action” and a “surprising story” are praised. 5 out of 5 stars.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

This Week’s Japanese Game Releases: Switch OLED model, Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Alan Wake Remastered, more

Nintendo Switch OLED model, , Alan Wake Remastered, and Far Cry 6 are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases. Get the full list of this week’s Japanese game releases below. It should be noted that Gematsu will receive a small percentage of money from purchases made through Play-Asia links. You can also save five percent using our “GEMATSU” coupon code.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: Pulse Radar Location

The Pulse Radar makes a return in , and it takes a fair while before you get your hands on it. However, once you do, you can really start hunting down the game's upgrades and tanks in earnest as it sends out a nifty pulse revealing all breakable surfaces and blocks hidden in your immediate vicinity when you use it.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

UK Retailer Currys Had A Metroid Dread Deal That Was Too Good To Be True

Update #1 [Thu 16th Sep, 2021 15:45 BST]: It seems that adding the game to your basket now reveals the actual price being charged for the upcoming game, £49.99. Sad faces all round. It remains to be seen if the orders of the people who managed to snag it for just £26.99 will be honoured.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nintendo Download: Metroid Dread

Is the big event and it’s not even close. I mean there’s some cool stuff in here this week, like Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, Tetris Effect: Connected, and Gang Beasts (which was just delayed to Oct. 12), but for Nintendo fans, all of those don’t measure up to getting a brand new Metroid saga game for the first time in a long while.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Metroid Dread walkthrough, guides, and tips

Is a brutal and unrelenting example of a metroidvania game — a genre its predecessors helped name. Polygon’s Metroid Dread guides are here to help you along every step of your journey on planet ZDR and your battles with EMMI, from a beginner’s guide to walkthroughs and maps of every area, including boss fight star.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Metroid Dread: How To Counter An E.M.M.I

E.M.M.I.s are the big new addition to the series' traditional core gameplay in and we're not gonna lie, they're absolutely terrifying. During your stealth-flavoured encounters with these clever robotic foes (which we've written a handy guide to here), you'll often find your best efforts to run and hide fail as your cloak loses power, you make a wrong turn, get stuck in a corner or come into contact with the E.M.M.I.s ever-searching motion tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: Where To Find More Medicine

Medicine is a common Camp Resource in Far Cry 6 that’s used to upgrade your camp. Medicine can most often be found at FND bases and FND convoys, but it’s also basically all over Yara. As long as you’re fighting Anton’s forces around the map by constantly trespassing, you should easily be able to find more medicine.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Metroid Dread is good, GTA Trilogy confirmed, and more | GB Decides 217

It was a busy week of video game news and releases, and the GamesBeat Decides crew is here to talk about all of that and more. Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb are playing Metroid Dread, and they have thoughts. They also talk about Sora joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the GTA Trilogy launching next month. Join them, won’t you?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy