CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

'Totally out of the blue': Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner had aneurysm during live performance

By Mary Ramsey, Louisville Courier Journal
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered a medical emergency during his performance at Louder Than Life last month that led to a 10 ½-hour emergency heart surgery, the musician announced Wednesday .

The 41-year-old said he had "an aortic aneurysm and complete aortic dissection" while on stage on the final day of the rock festival in Louisville in September.

Aortic aneurysms are "balloon-like bulges in the aorta, the large artery that carries blood from the heart through the chest and torso," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control . Dissections happen when the "force of blood pumping can split the layers of the artery wall, allowing blood to leak in between them."

"As I watch footage from the Louder Than Life Festival in Kentucky, I can see in my face the confusion and anguish I was feeling whilst playing ‘Painkiller’ as my aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest cavity," Faulkner said in a statement.

Judas Priest postpones tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner hospitalized

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXU6B_0cJXfSZC00
Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner looked to the crowd during their set on the fouth and final day of the Louder Than Life music festival. Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal and USA Today Network

Faulkner was rushed to a University of Louisville Health facility downtown for treatment, according to the statement.

"From what I’ve been told by my surgeon, people with this don’t usually make it to the hospital alive," Faulkner said. "Five parts of my chest were replaced with mechanical components. I’m literally made of metal now."

University of Louisville Health said in a social media post Wednesday that Faulkner's "10.5-hour emergency open-heart surgery" took place at the system's Rudd Heart & Lung Center.

"The amazing Heart & Lung Center was 4 miles away from the gig site — if it had been further away ... We can always drive ourselves crazy with these things, but I’m still alive thankfully. Whatever the circumstances, when watching that footage, the truth is, knowing what I know now, I see a dying man," Faulkner said in his statement.

Faulkner also encouraged fans to learn from his experience and closely monitor their heart health.

"This came totally out of the blue for me — no history of a bad heart, no clogged arteries etc. … My point is I don’t even have high cholesterol and this could’ve been the end for me. If you can get yourselves checked — do it for me please," he said.

Judas Priest has postponed the remainder of the performances on its tour , the band previously announced.

More: Judas Priest's Ian Hill talks '50 Heavy Metal Years' ahead of Louder Than Life performance

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'Totally out of the blue': Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner had aneurysm during live performance

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BBC

Judas Priest star suffered aortic aneurysm on stage

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has shared details of the on-stage medical emergency that resulted in him having heart surgery last week. The musician, 41, said he had suffered an aortic aneurysm that put his life in immediate danger. "My aorta ruptured and started to spill blood into my chest...
MUSIC
WLKY.com

Judas Priest guitarist had aneurysm during Louder Than Life in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Famed heavy metal bandJudas Priest rocked on stage at Louder Than Life last month in Louisville. But while all may have looked well from the crowd, lead guitarist Richie Faulkner was actually suffering from a serious medical issue as he (ironically) shredded through the song "Painkiller." According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
metalinsider.net

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner in stable condition after emergency heart surgery

Yesterday (28th), Mariah Lynch posted an update on guitarist Richie Faulkner’s condition after it was revealed on Monday that the Judas Priest guitarist had to undergo emergency heart surgery. In an Instagram post Lynch, who is Faulkner’s significant other, posted:. “Thank you to everyone for all your messages 🙏🏼 I...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Faulkner
MetalSucks

Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner Reportedly Had a Heart Attack on Stage, Underwent 10-Hour Open-Heart Surgery

Earlier this week, Judas Priest were forced to call off the remainder of their in-progress U.S. tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner was hospitalized with “major medical heart condition issues.” The 41-year-old musician’s partner, Mariah Lynch (daughter of guitarist George Lynch), has since said that following emergency surgery, Faulkner is “stable and resting.”
MUSIC
New York Post

Judas Priest guitarist has aortic aneurysm while performing ‘Painkiller’

During a performance last week, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner nearly died onstage after experiencing an aortic aneurysm — an often fatal heart condition that occurs when the artery dissects or ruptures. The 41-year-old musician miraculously lived and has now opened up about the near-death experience he publicly had while...
ROCK MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Judas Priest Guitarist Richie Faulkner Updates Fans About His Health

Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest has penned a note to fans thanking them for their support following major heart surgery. Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has issued a statement regarding his health. Faulkner reportedly underwent major heart surgery last last month, forcing the band to postponed the rest of their current U.S. tour.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aneurysm#Heart Health#Live Performance#Louder Than Life#Rudd Heart Lung Center
loudersound.com

Richie Faulkner details terrifying onstage aneurysm

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released a statement detailing the moment he experienced a medical emergency onstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, two weekends ago. Faulkner's statement reads:. "I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself the most...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MusicRadar.com

"People with this don’t usually make it to the hospital alive" – Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner issues update after emergency open heart surgery

"Five parts of my chest were replaced with mechanical components…..I’m literally made of metal now" – the British guitarist is currently recovering following a ruptured aorta. It has emerged that Judas Priest guitarist Ritchie Faulkner suffered a ruptured aorta while playing onstage with Judas Priest at the Louder Than Life...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Mr Faulkner is alive today because the stars aligned” says surgeon who saved Judas Priest guitarist’s life

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is recuperating at home in Nashville after being discharged from a Louisville, Kentucky hospital following life-saving emergency heart surgery. Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection onstage during Judas Priest’s set at the Louder Than Life festival on September 27, and, according to Dr. Siddharth...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JUDAS PRIEST's RICHIE FAULKNER Thanks His Cardiothoracic Surgeon For Saving His Life: 'I Don't Know How I'm Still Around Today'

Richie Faulkner has credited Dr. Siddharth Pahwa, cardiothoracic surgeon at Rudd Heart and Lung Center at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, with saving his life. On September 26, the JUDAS PRIEST guitarist suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection during a performance at the Louder Than Life festival,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

267K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy