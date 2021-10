COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City High School’s Rebekah Marshall is heading to Grace College to continue her basketball career as the senior signed with the Lancers on Wednesday morning.

Marshall helped Columbia City go 13-8 overall last year, including a 6-1 mark in NE8 play as the Eagles finished second in conference.

