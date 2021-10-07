CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Additional teen arrested in connection to Covington teacher assault

By Aaron S. Lee
 7 days ago

UPDATE: On Friday, the Covington Police Department announced arrest warrants had been issued for two teens who reportedly videoed the attack on the teacher at Covington High School

CPD says the two teens — one 18-year-old Trinity Gervais and the other an unnamed juvenile — turned themselves in. Police report the juvenile suspect was released on a custodial agreement, while Gervais was issued a misdemeanor summons. Both were charged with violation of Unlawful Posting of Criminal Activity for Notoriety and Publicity.

Officials add they want this incident to serve as a warning to youth that even videoing illegal activities can land them criminal charges.

COVINGTON, La. ( WGNO ) — St. Tammany Parish Schools confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old student for striking a teacher after school at Covington High on Wednesday (Oct. 6).

Officials told WGNO News the teacher was taken to the hospital and the female student was taken into custody by the Covington Police Department.

According to the Covington Police Department, the student physically assaulted a teacher after the dismissal bell rang.

‘Devious Licks’ on TikTok raises the ante, encourages assault on teachers

Upon the officer’s arrival, it was learned that the disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher, was viciously attacked by 18-year-old Covington High School student, Larrianna Jackson.

Due to injuries sustained by the attack, the teacher had to seek medical attention at a local hospital.

Larrianna Jackson was arrested and charged with violation of L.R.S. 14:34.3, Battery of School Teacher (Felony). Jackson was then transported to St Tammany Parish Jail where she will await prosecution.

Officers on the scene were also provided a video that captured the entire incident.

Police say the video shows the teacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. As the teacher fell to the ground, Jackson continues to violently close fist punch the teacher.

Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently, users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.

The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly.

KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

