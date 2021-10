Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday released the following statement:. The reports coming out of the NWSL are deeply disturbing. There is no place in our sport at any level for abuse, coercion or harassment of any kind. To Mana, Sinead, Kaiya and others that have come forward: your courage is beyond measure. Our sport must be safe for everyone at every level, and our leagues free from any physical or emotional abuse. The right to a safe workplace should be universal. Our entire club stands in solidarity with the players of the NWSL.

MLS ・ 10 DAYS AGO