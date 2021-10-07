CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This CEO Sat on a Toilet for 50 Hours to Raise Funds. Now, Investors Are Giving Him $30 Million

By Shubhangi Goel, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot many people would publicize spending 50 hours on the toilet. But for Simon Griffiths, it's all in the name of business. The millennial CEO is quite content raising eyebrows as he boosts both funds and awareness for his social impact start-up. Griffiths is one-third of the founding team behind...

Who Gives A Crap CEO Simon Griffiths Successfully Raises $30M via External Funding

For this crowdfunding campaign, Griffiths was sitting on a toilet seat for straight 50 hours and vowed to not get up until he secured the said amount of money. CEO Simon Griffiths, who co-founded Who Gives A Crap in 2012, is actively working to develop sustainable toilet paper by recycling old materials as well as other hygiene products. According to Griffiths, a total of 50% of proceeds that are earned via sales of his recycled toilet paper are donated to organizations that are inclined towards building toilets across the world. Griffiths founded this company along with Jehan Ratnatunga and Danny Alexander, the trio has worked with leading humanitarian organizations that compelled them to think of ways that can help improve sanitary practices. Their vision is to help people avail a basic human right, and that includes having access to a proper hygienic toilet.
CHARITIES
