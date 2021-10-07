CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Germany and Denmark repatriate 37 children and 11 'IS women' from Syria

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany says it has repatriated eight women, who had joined the so-called Islamic State (IS), and 23 children from a camp in northern Syria. They were brought back in a joint operation with Denmark, which repatriated three women and 14 children, German officials said. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Uncle of Syria's Assad returns home from decades-long exile

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has returned home from 36 years of exile to dodge arrest in France, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Friday. Rifaat al-Assad, 84, arrived in Damascus on Thursday, al-Watan said on its Facebook page, nearly a month after a Paris appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence issued against him last year for misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the spoils and building a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains. Formerly Syria's vice president, Rifaat al-Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000. "In order to prevent his imprisonment in France .. President Assad rises above what Rifaat al-Assad has said and done and allows him to return to Syria," al-Watan said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Isis mother stranded in Syria with her children pleads for return to UK

A British woman who travelled to Syria to join Isis along with her husband and children has pleaded with UK officials to allow her to return.Nicole Jack made the journey with her first husband, Hussein Ali, to join the terror group in 2015.She is now in a refugee camp with her three children but has said the government should “open up a dialogue” and “at least try to understand why or what was the situation”, rather than “having just a closed mind”.Asked why she had taken her children - now aged seven, nine and 12 - to live in...
U.K.
The Independent

Germany pays tribute to troops who served in Afghanistan

Germany s leaders paid tribute Wednesday to its troops that served over nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, and the country's president said the German answer to the mission's disappointing end must not be “resignation and retreat” from global affairs.Chancellor Angela Merkel President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and other top officials joined a final roll call for the troops at the Defense Ministry in Berlin A military tattoo in front of the Reichstag parliament building was planned Wednesday evening.More than 150,000 German troops served in Afghanistan between the beginning of 2002 and their final withdrawal this summer. Germany was in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shamima Begum
Person
Heiko Maas
kfgo.com

Denmark charges women evacuated from Syrian detention camps

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Danish police said on Thursday three Danish women, who were evacuated from Syrian detention camps along with their 14 children, had been charged with aiding terrorist activities and illegally travelling to and residing in conflict zones. Danish authorities decided in May to evacuate the women, who were...
EUROPE
World Soccer Talk

Denmark, Germany bid to wrap up World Cup spots

Paris (AFP) – Denmark can qualify for the 2022 World Cup with victory over Austria on Tuesday, while Germany could book a spot in Qatar when they visit North Macedonia on Monday. Belgium could also secure a place in next year’s finals if Wales fail to win against Estonia in...
SOCCER
dallassun.com

Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey begin road to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Dubai [UAE], October 13 (ANI): The qualification pathway to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Australia will continue this week with Denmark, Germany, Italy and Jersey set to compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier hosted at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain. The event...
WORLD
foodsafetynews.com

Salmonella outbreak linked to tahini and halva from Syria expands in Europe

More sick people and Salmonella types are part of an outbreak in Europe linked to tahini and halva from Syria. More than 120 people have now been affected since 2019 in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands with at least five types of Salmonella linked to the outbreak. Officials have provided Food Safety News with an update several months on from the outbreak being revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic#Europeans#Kurdish#Frauen Aus Dem Lager Roj#Auswaertigesamt#Syrian
Reuters

Turkey says it will do "what is necessary" after Syria attacks

ANKARA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday Turkey would "do what is necessary for its security" after what it said was a rise in cross-border attacks by Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that an attack that Ankara blamed on the...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
KEYT

15 Nigerian women, children escape from Boko Haram captivity

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Six women and nine children abducted by Nigeria’s Boko Haram extremist rebels in the country’s troubled northeast have escaped after months in captivity. The 15 former hostages have met with Borno Governor Babagana Zulum in the state’s capital, Maiduguri. The governor said he is hoping for “absolute peace” that would bring an end to the 10-year-old extremist insurgency in which thousands have died and many others kidnapped. The 15 women and children were abducted in two separate incidents in October 2020 and May this year when the extremists attacked their villages in Borno and Adamawa states, both of which have been badly affected by the extremist violence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Syria
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Birmingham Star

Situation in Afghanistan not easy, terrorists entering from Syria, Iraq, says Putin

Moscow [Russia], October 14 (ANI): Acknowledging that the situation is not easy in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that battle-hardened terrorists were entering the strife-torn country from Syria and Iraq. He made the remarks in a virtual conference of the security service chiefs of the ex-soviet states,...
WORLD
The Guardian

Australia expresses ‘sorrow’ after Afghan army deserter Hekmatullah, who killed three ADF soldiers, set free

The Australian government has expressed “sorrow” after a former Afghan soldier convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers in Afghanistan was released from custody in Qatar. Hekmatullah was convicted of murdering three Australian soldiers – Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, Private Robert Poate and Sapper James Martin – as they played cards at...
POLITICS
FOX59

5 people killed by man with bow-and-arrow in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man armed with a bow and arrows killed five people Wednesday near the Norwegian capital of Oslo before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the town of Kongsberg said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forbes

Majority Expelled To Haiti Are Children And Women

UNICEF is concerned about Haitian families being transported from the U.S. border to Haiti, and working to provide children and families in need with emergency assistance. According to UNICEF initial estimates, more than two-thirds of all Haitian migrants who have been returned to Port-au-Prince, Haiti in recent days are women and children. Some of them are newborn babies, with specific and immediate needs.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Sports

World Cup Qualifiers: Germany, Denmark 1st for Qatar 2022; Concacaf, UEFA, CONMEBOL, AFC, CAF play continues

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October pave the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams look to book their spots in Qatar. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America's Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in Europe, and before long we could start to see national teams in South America begin to clinch, with Brazil leading the way. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy