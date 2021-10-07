CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Suspect accused of killing elderly man still on the run

By Byron Day
WALA-TV FOX10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile Police say they need you help finding a man they say, killed an elderly victim in a case of mistaken identity. This is 29 year old Deangelo Merrill. Street name: "No Shirt". As FOX10 News reported back in June, Merrill went looking for revenge at The Pathways Apartments, after his girlfriend was shot during an argument. According to police, Merrill kicked in the door of a 74 year old innocent man's apartment, shooting the victim in cold blood.

