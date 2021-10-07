WOW: Berkshire Business Owner Confirms U.S. Fresh Gummy Bear Shortage

Did you know that we are in the midst of a gummy bear shortage across America? You may be thinking "no way. I see gummy bear products in stores all of the time." I couldn't agree more. It seems like no matter where I go in the Berkshires, it's not difficult to come across gummy products. So how is it that the U.S. is undergoing a gummy bear shortage? We spoke with candy expert and owner of Robin's Candy Store in Great Barrington, Robin Helfand in an off-air interview as she filled us in with all of the details.