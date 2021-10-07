CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bokeelia, FL

FWC to lift three-decade ban on catching & killing goliath groupers

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBsSM_0cJXdkZo00

BOKEELIA, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission could lift a three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers.

The goliath grouper is the biggest fish you can catch in Southwest Florida. The average adult grouper can grow up to eight feet long.

Southwest Florida waters are what many consider to be the goliath grouper capital of the world. In the waters off Bokeelia, just about every offshore fisherman will tell you the same thing.

“There’s a lot, almost too many,” Colin Jarland, a fisherman from Cape Coral, said. “You’ll be reeling in your fish and it will get ‘Goliathed’ all the time if you’re not fast enough.”

It’s that exact reason why FWC approved a draft plan to reopening the monstrous fish species for harvest for the first time since the fishery was closed in 1990 due to overfishing. Ever since then, they’ve been incredibly popular for catch and release, prompting TV shows like Captain James Marko’s “Catching Goliaths.”

“They all say the same thing, the old-timers,” Captain Marko. “The smaller ones were delicious, the bigger ones…meh…”

The proposal would allow recreational harvest of 200 goliaths per year from March to May.

FWC’s plan would create a lottery system for goliaths, allowing one per person within a slot of 20 to 36 inches. Experts said anything larger contains harmful amounts of mercury. Despite that, the fight is still worth it to many anglers.

“It’s one of those species that is going to give you a heck of a fight for sure,” Captain Marko said.

The goliath almost died off in the 1980s from overfishing and pollution, reported the Associated Press. The fish is not allowed to be caught in any other state or federal waters.

FWC’s proposal will need to be approved during a future commission meeting at a final public hearing before it’s finalized, said a spokesperson for FWC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Bokeelia, FL
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Goliath#Pollution#Fwc#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a decades-old mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly...
ACCIDENTS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy