Survivor Recap: Come Shan or Shine
Three episodes in, and it’s clear this Survivor season isn’t about flashy or stealthy game play. Survivor 41 (so far, at least) is about trust. Sure, this has always been the core of the game. In old-school Survivor, honest alliances (and athleticism) were enough to ride to the end. Eventually, a generation of new-school Survivor players normalized faster, more aggressive game play and used surprise advantages to flip the game upside down, teaching future contestants to trust in no one, not even their closest allies.www.vulture.com
Comments / 0