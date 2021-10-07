Is Windows 11 good for gaming?

Windows 11 is out, and PC players are wondering if it’s good for games. A new OS can bring cool new features (if your computer can run it), but it can also bring performance and compatibility issues. Previous Windows releases have wreaked havoc on gamers, so many are wondering if they should take the plunge and upgrade to Windows 11 or stick with Windows 10. We’ll examine on whether or not Windows 11 is good for gaming at launch and what features it brings.