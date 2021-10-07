CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Rams at Seahawks Best Bets, Spread, Odds and Picks For Thursday Night Football

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 5 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Seahawks host the Rams in an NFC West showdown. Two massive trends will clash in this matchup. The Rams are off to a 3-1 straight-up (SU) and 2-2 against the spread (ATS) start behind the solid play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angles has beaten its division rival six times in the past eight meetings. However, Seattle has been extremely profitable for bettors to support on the moneyline with nine consecutive wins in Thursday games, and 10 of 11 overall.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Seahawks Russell Wilson, Singer Ciara Potential Divorce Rumors

The rumors have begun to stir up that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Popstar Ciara may be parting ways. This past year, the Seahawks started 5-0, ended the year 12-4 with a first-round exit in the playoffs. Although, their season was underwhelming to add more fuel to the fire, the rumors started to rise about Wilson’s future in Seattle, per NBC sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
Alliance Review

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and predictions: Player prop bets

Week 5 of the NFL season begins with an NFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) and Seattle Seahawks (2-2) battle in an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field in Seattle. Below, we look at the Rams vs. Seahawks prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
fox5ny.com

NFL odds: How to bet Rams vs. Giants, picks, point spread, more

The banged-up New York Giants will face the Los Angeles Rams in the 44th meeting between two of the NFL's signature franchises. The Rams hold a 28-17 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to 1938. Los Angeles has won the past two meetings against the Giants, snapping New...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#Ats#American Football#Seahawks Best Bets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
Rock 104.1

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy