Rams at Seahawks Best Bets, Spread, Odds and Picks For Thursday Night Football

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday night when the Seahawks host the Rams in an NFC West showdown. Two massive trends will clash in this matchup. The Rams are off to a 3-1 straight-up (SU) and 2-2 against the spread (ATS) start behind the solid play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angles has beaten its division rival six times in the past eight meetings. However, Seattle has been extremely profitable for bettors to support on the moneyline with nine consecutive wins in Thursday games, and 10 of 11 overall.