Riverdale: Mark Consuelos Leaving After 4 Seasons as Hiram Lodge

Riverdale‘s biggest villain is leaving town: Mark Consuelos, who plays Veronica’s crime boss dad Hiram Lodge, is exiting the CW series after a four-season run, TVLine has confirmed.

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

Consuelos added his own statement: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

Consuelos — whose other TV credits include All My Children, Pitch and American Horror Story — made his Riverdale debut in the Season 2 premiere as Veronica’s dad Hiram, the wealthy head of a criminal empire who plotted to keep his daughter away from Archie by any means necessary. In tonight’s Season 5 finale (spoilers ahead!), Hiram was exiled from town by his own daughter after she found evidence that he’s guilty of murder… but he managed to plant a bomb under his nemesis Archie’s bed before he left.

Will you miss Hiram, Riverdale fans? Share your thoughts in a comment below.