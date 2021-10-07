CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian, Venezuelan Women's Soccer Stars Report Abuse Following NWSL Scandal

By Josephine Harvey
HuffingtonPost
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessional women’s soccer players in Australia and Venezuela have come forward with sexual misconduct allegations following a series of revelations about abuse that have shaken the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League. A statement posted on social media Tuesday, signed by two dozen players in Venezuela’s women’s national soccer team, condemned...

www.huffpost.com

NBC Miami

National Women's Soccer League Cancels Games Following Abuse Claims

The National Women's Soccer League has called off its weekend games amid sexual abuse allegations against former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. The announcement comes after accusations of sexual coercion against Riley surfaced this week. The Courage on Thursday terminated Riley for his "very serious allegations of misconduct." Riley...
SOCCER
defector.com

NWSL Cancels Weekend’s Games In Wake Of Multiple Scandals

According to a statement released via the National Women’s Soccer League’s website, all games this weekend “will not occur.” The statement did not provide clarity on whether the games would be cancelled entirely or rescheduled to a later date. The statement included a quote from NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird that...
SOCCER
The Independent

NWSL coach Paul Riley sacked following allegations of abuse

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) said the North Carolina Courage have terminated coach Paul Riley after a report that detailed allegations of abusive behaviour.The Athletic on Thursday outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley, who led the Courage to back-to-back NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019, after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.“I was shocked and disgusted to read the new allegations,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “The league, in concert with the North Carolina Courage, as reacted swiftly in response to these new allegations, and former head coach...
SOCCER
WDBO

FIFA investigates NWSL coach abuse scandal; games called off

FIFA’s judicial bodies on Friday opened an investigation into the sexual harassment scandal involving a coach in the National Women’s Soccer League as this weekend's games were called off. Claims by two former players of sexual coercion against Paul Riley led to the North Carolina Courage coach being fired Thursday....
MLS
talesbuzz.com

NWSL in crisis: Plenty more to be done by the women’s pro soccer league that has lost its way

The commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Lisa Baird resigned on Oct. 1, but the league’s problems go well beyond her. Baird did not deserve to maintain her position. It had become abundantly clear following a detailed report from The Athletic of alleged sexual coercion and emotional abuse by former NWSL head coach Paul Riley and Baird’s lack of an adequate response, that she had lost the confidence of the league’s owners and players.
FIFA
Daily Journal

NWSL returns amid abuse scandals, with players demanding change and accountability

A silent moment marked the return of National Women’s Soccer League action this week. During the sixth minute of play inside Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night, players for NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit gathered inside the center circle on the pitch. Together, they stood with their arms linked and their heads bowed, as the roaring support of fans filled the stadium.
CHESTER, PA
kfgo.com

Soccer-U.S. women’s soccer hid issues for NWSL to succeed, says O’Reilly

(Reuters) – Women’s soccer in the United States “swept a lot of bad things under the rug” to make the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) successful, former midfielder Heather O’Reilly said. The NWSL fired commissioner Lisa Baird and FIFA launched a preliminary investigation last week following a report detailing allegations...
NFL
Sportico

NWSL’s OL Reign Adds Anonymous Reporting, HR Staffer Amid Scandal

As the NWSL and its clubs grapple with the fallout from allegations of abuse by a number of its coaches, a series of investigations—from the implicated teams all the way to U.S. Soccer and FIFA itself—were launched, along with calls for better policies and reporting procedures. As part of its initial steps to address the scandal, the league partnered with RealResponse, an anonymous, real-time reporting platform that allows users to share feedback regarding misconduct, policy violations and other issues related to health and safety. Now, the OL Reign, one of the clubs caught in the scandal’s crosshairs, is doing the same. The Reign’s...
MLS
mediaite.com

NWSL Cancels Slate of Weekend Matches Amid Coaching Abuse Scandals

Five matches have been canceled by the National Women’s Soccer League this weekend, after two head coaches were fired over allegations of abusive behavior in the same week. The NWSL made the announcement Friday in a statement. “The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that given the gravity of the...
SOCCER
CBS News

Women’s soccer coach fired over abuse allegations

Paul Riley, a prominent women's soccer coach, has been accused of sexual misconduct, which he denies. The allegations and the National Women's Soccer League's handling of them have sparked outrage among top players, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Dana Jacobson reports.
SOCCER
Boston Globe

National Women’s Soccer League surrounded by turnmoil amid abuse allegations

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend’s games to be called off. Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare that soccer’s international governing body gets involved in a controversy involving a member association. US Soccer also announced an independent investigation on Friday. US Soccer was instrumental in founding the NWSL in 2013 and helped support the league until last year, when it became independent. The federation continues its financial support of the league. “Player safety and respect is the paramount responsibility of every person involved in this game. That is true across every age, competition, and ability level,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Cone said in a statement. “We owe it to each athlete, each fan, and the entire soccer community to take every meaningful action in our power to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”US Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license Thursday after The Athletic published claims of abuse made by former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. FIFA told The Associated Press it was “deeply concerned” by the case and will now be seeking further details from American soccer authorities about the issues raised.
NFL
chatsports.com

Charges of Abuse and Toxic Workplaces Shake Women’s Soccer

One soccer player said she was coerced into a sexual relationship with her coach, and later collapsed during a game because of a panic attack. Another said her coach pressured her into kissing a teammate for his enjoyment. A third recently left her team altogether, she said, after being bullied and belittled so much that she lost her love for the game.
SOCCER
RSL Soapbox

Royal Roundup: Fallout from the NWSL abuse scandal expands to other countries

The sexual abuse scandal that broke in NWSL late last week is now spreading to other leagues as players come out of hiding to tell their experiences. Australia and Venezuela are the first to countries to announce investigations into allegations of abuse in their respective women’s leagues and national teams.
MLS

