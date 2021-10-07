Proposed resolution would require alderpersons to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing
The Madison City Council is considering passing a resolution that would require alderpersons to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a weekly negative test. Madison and Dane County passed a similar resolution this past August, requiring vaccination proof or a weekly negative test for city employees. But the proposal allowed for city council members to decide their own rules regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and tests.badgerherald.com
