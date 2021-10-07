CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Proposed resolution would require alderpersons to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing

By Elise Wiegele
Badger Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madison City Council is considering passing a resolution that would require alderpersons to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide a weekly negative test. Madison and Dane County passed a similar resolution this past August, requiring vaccination proof or a weekly negative test for city employees. But the proposal allowed for city council members to decide their own rules regarding COVID-19 vaccinations and tests.

badgerherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Madison City Council#The Cap Times#The Badger Herald#The City Council
The Associated Press

At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a decades-old mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy