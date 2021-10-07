CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Easy ‘80s Halloween Costumes You Can Do With A Little Blush And A Prayer

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘80s are swimming with Halloween costume ideas, most of which simply require you to assume the most extra version of yourself. Think: neon leggings, bright pink blush, teasing your hair until it’s near impossible to unknot. While any ‘80s Halloween costume will require a bit of commitment — and a damn good makeup remover at the end of the night — they’re sure to be instantly recognizable and, TBH, a ton of fun. And the five easy ‘80s costumes ahead are so simple, you’ll feel like a total genius when you show up to the costume party and tell everyone you barely had to pay a dime.

