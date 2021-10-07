Two-Dimensional Hybrid Metal Halide Device Allows Control of Terahertz Radiation

Speckle patterns can be very promising for many applications due to their unique properties. This paper presents the possibility of numerically and experimentally formation of speckle patterns using broadband THz radiation. Strong dependence of the statistical parameters of speckles, such as size and sharpness on the parameters of the diffuser are demonstrated: the correlation length and the mean square deviation of the phase surface inhomogeneity. As the surface correlation length is increasing, the speckle size also increases and its sharpness goes down. Alternatively, the magnification of the standard deviation of the surface height leads to the speckle size diminishing and growth of the speckle sharpness. The dimensions of the experimentally formed speckles correspond to the results of numerical simulation. The possibility of utilizing formed speckle patterns for the implementation of the ghost imaging technique has been demonstrated by methods of numerical modeling.

SCIENCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO