Two-Dimensional Hybrid Metal Halide Device Allows Control of Terahertz Radiation

By Tracey Peake, North Carolina State University
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have utilized two-dimensional hybrid metal halides in a device that allows directional control of terahertz radiation generated by a spintronic scheme. The device has better signal efficiency than conventional terahertz generators, and is thinner, lighter, and less expensive to produce. Terahertz (THz) refers to the part of the electromagnetic...

Scientists Develop New “Unbreakable Glass” Inspired by Nature – 3x Stronger, 5x More Fracture-Resistant

Strongest and toughest glass known developed by McGill University scientists. Scientists from McGill University develop stronger and tougher glass, inspired by the inner layer of mollusk shells. Instead of shattering upon impact, the new material has the resiliency of plastic and could be used to improve cell phone screens in the future, among other applications.
CHEMISTRY
clevelandclinic.org

Less Radiation Needed to Control Small Choroidal Melanoma

Small choroidal melanoma needs less radiation to control than once thought. Conventional practice has been to apply radiation therapy to a minimum height of 5 mm, even for tumors smaller than 5 mm, as recommended by the Collaborative Ocular Melanoma Study (COMS). However, new research has found that applying treatment only to the actual height of the tumor, no matter how small — as recommended by the American Brachytherapy Society (ABS) — is just as effective.
CLEVELAND, OH
scitechdaily.com

Collecting Lithium From Seawater To Meet Demand for Batteries

Asst. Prof. Chong Liu seeks to design electrodes to collect lithium for batteries from seawater. It’s estimated that by the end of the decade, electric vehicle sales will drive lithium demand to five times its current level. That sudden increase has companies looking for new sources of the valuable metal, but one scientist at the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering at the University of Chicago believes we have all the lithium we need, and it’s waiting just off shore.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lithium doped poly(3-hexylthiophene) for efficient hole transporter and sensitizer in metal free quaterthiophene dye treated hybrid solar cells

This work focuses on the role of Lithium doped Poly(3-hexylthiophene)(P3HT) in metal-free quaterthiophene (4T) dye treated Titanium dioxide (TiO2) based hybrid solar cells. The dye treated hybrid solar cells with Lithium doped P3HT showed efficiencies (3.95%) of nearly a factor of four times higher than the pristine P3HT based control TiO2/4T/P3HT devices (1.04%). The enhancement of the efficiency is mainly due to highly efficient charge collection attributed to enhanced charge transport and light harvesting properties of Lithium doped P3HT polymer. The optimized solar cells with Lithium doped P3HT showed a high short circuit current density over 13Â mA/cm2, under simulated irradiation of intensity 100 mW/cm2 with AM 1.5 filter. This significant increase in current density in TiO2/4T/doped P3HT solar cell is also confirmed by both the broadened External Quantum Efficiency spectrum and significant photoluminescence quenching upon replacement of pristine P3HT with doped P3HT on 4T dye treated TiO2 electrode. With Lithium doped Spiro-OMeTAD instead of Lithium doped P3HT, similar devices showed efficiencies over 3.30% under simulated irradiation of 100 mW/cm2 with AM 1.5 filter.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Liquid metal encased in hydrogel makes a promising energy-harvesting device

Scientists at North Carolina State University have developed a flexible, stretchy energy-harvesting device solely out of biocompatible soft materials: liquid metal and soft polymers known as hydrogels. It produces small amounts of electricity comparable to other energy-harvesting technologies, and it can also operate in water as well as air, according to the team's recent paper published in the journal Advanced Materials. The team thinks the new NCSU device holds promise for powering wearable devices, charging them spontaneously with no need for an external power source.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Speckle patterns formed by broadband terahertz radiation and their applications for ghost imaging

Speckle patterns can be very promising for many applications due to their unique properties. This paper presents the possibility of numerically and experimentally formation of speckle patterns using broadband THz radiation. Strong dependence of the statistical parameters of speckles, such as size and sharpness on the parameters of the diffuser are demonstrated: the correlation length and the mean square deviation of the phase surface inhomogeneity. As the surface correlation length is increasing, the speckle size also increases and its sharpness goes down. Alternatively, the magnification of the standard deviation of the surface height leads to the speckle size diminishing and growth of the speckle sharpness. The dimensions of the experimentally formed speckles correspond to the results of numerical simulation. The possibility of utilizing formed speckle patterns for the implementation of the ghost imaging technique has been demonstrated by methods of numerical modeling.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Sensor Can Detect Valuable Rare Earth Element in Waste Sources

Low concentrations of terbium could be identified from acid mine drainage and other waste sources. A new luminescent sensor can detect terbium, a valuable rare earth element, from complex environmental samples like acid mine waste. The sensor, developed by researchers at Penn State, takes advantage of a protein that very specifically binds to rare earth elements and could be harnessed to help develop a domestic supply of these metals, which are used in technologies such as smart phones, electric car batteries, and energy efficient lighting. A paper describing the sensor was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Weird and Wonderful: Coral Symbionts Have a Genome Like No Other

The weird and wonderful genome of dinoflagellates looks nothing like other eukaryotic genomes. The genome of single-celled plankton, known as dinoflagellates, is organized in an incredibly strange and unusual way, according to new research. The findings lay the groundwork for further investigation into these important marine organisms and dramatically expand our picture of what a eukaryotic genome can look like.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Singlet Exciton Fission: Breakthrough for More Efficient Solar Cells and Light-Based Technologies

Researchers from the Fritz Haber Institute (FHI) in Berlin, the MPSD and the Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg have provided important new insights into a key process for the development of more efficient solar cells and other light-based technologies, called singlet exciton fission. They have managed to track how molecules of a promising material, single crystals comprised of pentacene molecules, move in real time as singlet fission takes place, showing that a collective motion of molecules may be the origin of the fast timescales connected to this process.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Strange Radio Signals From the Heart of the Milky Way Tantalize Scientists

A variable signal aligned to the direction of the galactic center is tantalizing scientists. Astronomers have discovered unusual signals coming from the direction of the Milky Way’s center. The radio waves fit no currently understood pattern of variable radio source and could suggest a new class of stellar object. “The...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers unlock secret path to a quantum future

In 1998, researchers including Mark Kubinec of UC Berkeley performed one of the first simple quantum computations using individual molecules. They used pulses of radio waves to flip the spins of two nuclei in a molecule, with each spin's "up" or "down" orientation storing information in the way that a "0" or "1" state stores information in a classical data bit. In those early days of quantum computers, the combined orientation of the two nuclei—that is, the molecule's quantum state—could only be preserved for brief periods in specially tuned environments. In other words, the system quickly lost its coherence. Control over quantum coherence is the missing step to building scalable quantum computers.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Unexpected Substructures in the Fundamental Components of All Matter

Quarks and Antiquarks at High Momentum Shake the Foundations of Visible Matter. Jefferson Lab and Fermilab experiments present new results on nucleon structure. Two independent studies have illuminated unexpected substructures in the fundamental components of all matter. Preliminary results using a novel tagging method could explain the origin of the longstanding nuclear paradox known as the EMC effect. Meanwhile, authors will share next steps after the recent observation of asymmetrical antimatter in the proton.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Physicists Have Made the World’s Most Precise Measurement of Neutron Lifetime

An international team of researchers has made the world’s most precise measurement of the neutron’s lifetime, which may help answer questions about the early universe. An international team of physicists led by researchers at Indiana University Bloomington has announced the world’s most precise measurement of the neutron’s lifetime. The results...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Biophysics Researchers Create Mathematical Model That Predicts Best Way To Build Muscle

Researchers have developed a mathematical model that can predict the optimum exercise regime for building muscle. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge, used methods of theoretical biophysics to construct the model, which can tell how much a specific amount of exertion will cause a muscle to grow and how long it will take. The model could form the basis of a software product, where users could optimize their exercise regimes by entering a few details of their individual physiology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Wafer-scale functional circuits based on two dimensional semiconductors with fabrication optimized by machine learning

Triggered by the pioneering research on graphene, the family of two-dimensional layered materials (2DLMs) has been investigated for more than a decade, and appealing functionalities have been demonstrated. However, there are still challenges inhibiting high-quality growth and circuit-level integration, and results from previous studies are still far from complying with industrial standards. Here, we overcome these challenges by utilizing machine-learning (ML) algorithms to evaluate key process parameters that impact the electrical characteristics of MoS2 top-gated field-effect transistors (FETs). The wafer-scale fabrication processes are then guided by ML combined with grid searching to co-optimize device performance, including mobility, threshold voltage and subthreshold swing. A 62-level SPICE modeling was implemented for MoS2 FETs and further used to construct functional digital, analog, and photodetection circuits. Finally, we present wafer-scale test FET arrays and a 4-bit full adder employing industry-standard design flows and processes. Taken together, these results experimentally validate the application potential of ML-assisted fabrication optimization for beyond-silicon electronic materials.
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

Major 6-Year Search of the Outer Solar System Turns Up 461 New Objects (but No Planet 9)

In the near future, astronomers will benefit from the presence of next-generation telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope (RST). At the same time, improved data mining and machine learning techniques will also allow astronomers to get more out of existing instruments. In the process, they hope to finally answer some of the most burning questions about the cosmos.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A highly simplified way to predict quantum light-matter interactions

When light interacts with matter, for example, when a laser beam hits a two-dimensional material like graphene, it can substantially change the behavior of the material. Depending on the form of interaction between light and matter, some chemical reactions appear differently, substances turn magnetic or ferroelectric or begin to conduct electricity without any losses. In particularly thrilling cases, an actual light source may not even be necessary because the mere possibility for light to exist, i.e., its quantum equivalent, the photons, can change the behavior of matter. Theoretical scientists try to describe and predict these fascinating phenomena because they could be crucial in the development of new quantum technologies.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Information Storage: Storing Data As Mixtures of Fluorescent Dyes

As the world’s data storage needs grow, new strategies for preserving information over long periods with reduced energy consumption are needed. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have developed a data storage approach based on mixtures of fluorescent dyes, which are deposited onto an epoxy surface in tiny spots with an inkjet printer. The mixture of dyes at each spot encodes binary information that is read with a fluorescent microscope. Watch a video here:
SCIENCE

