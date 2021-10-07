CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCLA anesthesiologist who is vocal against COVID vaccine mandates is escorted out of workplace

 7 days ago

A UCLA anesthesiologist who is vocal about his opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate was escorted out of his workplace Monday for attempting to enter the building unvaccinated.

In a video that he seemingly captured himself , Dr. Christopher B. Rake is seen being escorted out of the 200 UCLA Medical Plaza in Westwood by three individuals.

“This is what happens when you stand up for freedom and when you show up to work, willing to work, despite being unvaccinated, and this is the price you have to pay sometimes,” he says. “But what they don’t realize is that I’m willing to lose everything — job, paycheck, freedom, even my life for this cause.”

Rake has been vocal about his beliefs before. On Aug. 29, he was recorded at an anti-vaccination rally in Santa Monica speaking about his opposition to the Aug. 5 California order that all healthcare workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. In opposition, Rake founded an anti-vaccination organization called Citizens United for Freedom. In the video, Rake tells the crowd, “They want to force a vaccination or medication or treatment into my body that I don’t want. So they’re telling me, ‘Take the jab or we take your job.’ And I’m here to say no. That’s not OK.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

