For the last several months it seemed that Walt Disney World was in the process of phasing out its MagicBand program. The watch-like items that acted as your park ticket, credit card, and room key, used to be given away by the resort in order to get people to use them, but that has slowly faded as guests have been asked to use their mobile phones for that instead. But it turns out that MagicBands aren’t dead after all, they’ve been upgraded to MagicBand+.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO