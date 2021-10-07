CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

CDMedia/Georgia Record/Big Data Poll – Republicans Lead Democrats On Generic Ballot In Georgia

Johns Creek Post
Johns Creek Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. All results from the CDMedia/Georgia Record/Big Data September 24, 2021 poll will be posted here in stages. Republicans lead Democrats statewide on the Generic Ballot in Georgia ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, according to a new CD Media Georgia Record Big Data Poll. If the elections for the U.S. House of Representatives were held today, voters in the Peach State would back the Republican candidate over the Democratic candidate by roughly 5 points, 43.7% to 38.7%.

www.georgiarecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a decades-old mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly...
ACCIDENTS
Johns Creek Post

Johns Creek Post

Alpharetta, GA
38K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Johns Creek Post: News for the Creek and beyond.

 https://www.johnscreekpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy