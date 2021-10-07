CDMedia/Georgia Record/Big Data Poll – Republicans Lead Democrats On Generic Ballot In Georgia
All results from the CDMedia/Georgia Record/Big Data September 24, 2021 poll will be posted here in stages. Republicans lead Democrats statewide on the Generic Ballot in Georgia ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, according to a new CD Media Georgia Record Big Data Poll. If the elections for the U.S. House of Representatives were held today, voters in the Peach State would back the Republican candidate over the Democratic candidate by roughly 5 points, 43.7% to 38.7%.www.georgiarecord.com
