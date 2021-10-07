Germany and Denmark repatriate 37 children and 11 'IS women' from Syria

A British woman who travelled to Syria to join Isis along with her husband and children has pleaded with UK officials to allow her to return.Nicole Jack made the journey with her first husband, Hussein Ali, to join the terror group in 2015.She is now in a refugee camp with her three children but has said the government should “open up a dialogue” and “at least try to understand why or what was the situation”, rather than “having just a closed mind”.Asked why she had taken her children - now aged seven, nine and 12 - to live in...

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO