Looking for Fall Cocktails in Disney Springs? Look No Further!

Happy TREATS and SIPS have materialized at Walt Disney World. Move over Magic Kingdom Halloween Party! Not only are the Parks and Resorts brimming with Halloween and special 50th Anniversary food and beverages, but now Disney Springs is getting in on the action with all things fall. With only a few more weeks until Halloween, you’ll want to plan a dessert and beverage crawl through Disney Springs for a plethora of fall-themed goodies. Disney Parks Blog has rounded up some “fa-boo-lous” and yummy food and drink options so you can make your own frightful foodie crawl on your next visit. Keep in mind, most of these special fall treats are only available at Disney Spring through October 31, so don’t wait!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO