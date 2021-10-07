CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for Fall Cocktails in Disney Springs? Look No Further!

By Sara McOmber
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been to Disney World a few times, you might already know that one of the best places to get food isn’t in the parks at all — it’s at Disney Springs. Some of our favorite restaurants here include Wine Bar George, Homecomin’ by Chef Art Smith, and Morimoto Asia Street Food. But right now we’re not looking at lunch or dinner — we heard that one restaurant is getting TWO new drinks that both celebrate Fall flavors!

