Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy arrested on drug charges

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy is finding herself on the other side of the law after being arrested on drug charges Tuesday.

Shadrika Burney, 29, was arrested after she was found to be in possession of marijuana while on duty, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She is being charged with violation of oath by public officer, crossing the guard lines while in possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Burney has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

She is currently being held in the Newton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group