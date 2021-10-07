Mariya Agapova 'f*cked up' in taking Shana Dobson bout, details struggles prior to upset loss

Deontay Wilder has been released from hospital after suffering a broken hand in his vicious knockout defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. The Bronze Bomber was put away in the 11th round, falling short in his bid to recapture the WBC world heavyweight title, despite dropping Fury twice in the fourth round.After making adjustments from his defeat in the second fight with the Briton alongside new trainer Malik Scott, Wilder produced his best performance of the rivalry.But after immediately vacating the ring to head to University Medical Center, Scott provided an update on Wilder’s condition following the brutal...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO