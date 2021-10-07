CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariya Agapova 'f*cked up' in taking Shana Dobson bout, details struggles prior to upset loss

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Mariya Agapova’s huge upset loss to Shana Dobson shocked the MMA community, but not her. The UFC flyweight had a tough set of circumstances entering the fight with Dobson, which she was heavily favored to win in August 2020. Agapova was on a three-fight winning streak and Dobson was on a three-fight skid. Despite that, Agapova was stopped in the second round, creating one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

