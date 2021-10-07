Creamy Éclair Bundt Cake Recipe

My mum had been banging on about this cake for a while – it’s one she reminisces about eating during her glamour days, when she stumbled into a job on Park Lane and would go to Richoux tea rooms on her break. After a lot of back and forth, it turns out that the cake is called passion cake, yet it doesn’t contain any passion fruit. My mum loves passion fruit, though, so I thought, why not put it in the icing? The creme fraiche loaf, meanwhile, holds up beautifully and also freezes very well. Serve it by the slice, gently toasted and buttered, with the best seasonal fruit you can find, though I urge you to try this plum and pistachio cream version.
