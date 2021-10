SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. Two episodes into its 41st season, Survivor is coming in hot with new advantages, tons of strategy, and a pool of contestants who are clearly students of the game. For a show that's been on TV for over two decades, this shouldn't be surprising. But as players become ever more aware of not only the game mechanics (how idols work; when things like tribe swaps tend to happen) but also the meta narrative of how the game tends to be played, Survivor in this self-professed new era has become a show as much about itself as it is the game being played.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO