Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch poses up a storm while avoiding rain

By Stefani Munro
 7 days ago
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, 27, posed up quite a storm on social media in her latest Instagram post while avoiding getting rained on in Vancouver, Canada. "it’s raining in Vancouver so I’m day dreaming about hiding from the LA sun instead," the 27-year-old actress penned on her social media page while sharing several images with her 24.9 million Instagram followers showing off her wicked sense of style!

New York City, NY
