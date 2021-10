In this news update the Departent of Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data. The state's positivity rate over the past seven days sits at 1.97 percent, more than 1,400 new cases have been reported and there were 23 new deaths due to the coronavirus. Over 65 percent of Massachussetts residents have been fully vaccinated. a van used for delivering items to the Springfield Empowerment Center for Veterans has been vandalized and the Springfield Mayor hasreleased Trick-or-Treating guidelines for the city. Also, Don MAher has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO