A McHenry man who was found in possession of 34 grams of cocaine and 16 grams of cannabis in 2019 has been sentenced to four years in prison. Pershaun L. Davis, 41, of the 2800 block of Shorewood Drive in McHenry, was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of cannabis.

MCHENRY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO