Police escort Edward Cagney Mathews through a crowd of people who had gathered outside his Mount Laurel, N.J., home, Monday, July 5, 2021. Mathews, a white man who is being called racist after a video went viral of him pushing a Black neighbor with his chest and using racist slurs to address the neighbor and others, was arrested Monday after protesters gathered at his home for hours. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

Harassment that lasted for years went widely unchecked in Mount Laurel, residents say.

But when the incident of Edward Matthews threatening his neighbor went viral in July, it not only led to his arrest and a slew of charges, but it also put a spotlight on the Mount Laurel Police Department— raising questions of whether or not it did enough to protect the community from Matthews.