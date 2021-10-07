CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NE

ASUN supports mental health, designates annual migration football game

By Chad Mays
Daily Nebraskan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association of Students of the University of Nebraska passed two pieces of legislation and all committee appointments at its weekly senate meeting Wednesday night. ASUN will continue to support the Green Bandana Project, a program to raise mental health awareness, by handing out green bandanas and partnering with campus resources to create care packages, consisting of self-care items. A booth will distribute the items on Friday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Nebraska Union Plaza.

