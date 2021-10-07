CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A year of challenges: Facing cancer during COVID-19 pandemic

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Joanah Canela Bodero built a career in the medical field, but always dreamed of opening her own fitness and wellness center. “One day I came home from a shift and I was very tired and my daughter came up to me, 5 years old, and said ‘Mommy are you happy?’, and that kind of resonated with me. I realized I wasn’t happy, I was just kind of running myself ragged and getting tired and overworked,” she said.

Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others at the Illinois company known for its green tractors.
MOLINE, IL
6 killed in Beirut clashes as tensions over blast probe soar

BEIRUT (AP) — Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year’s blast in the city’s port. At least six people were killed and dozens were wounded in the most protracted and violent street fighting in the city in years, authorities said.
MIDDLE EAST
At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a decades-old mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said. Neighborhood residents said the 13-story building was home to many poor, elderly...
ACCIDENTS

