Cast iron is a pain (there, I said it). Here are two lighter, cool-handle alternatives

By David Watsky
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere isn't a cookware surface with a more fervent fanbase than cast iron and I totally get it. Cast iron does something that most other cooking materials can't -- specifically, imparts a firestorm of surface heat to food. This high heat will give an excellent sear to a steak or a crust to cornbread, both of which can be difficult to achieve with stainless steel, nonstick and many of the rest.

How to Season a Cast-Iron Skillet

Plus, we're sharing tips on preserving the condition of this essential piece of cookware along the way. For anyone who takes their time in the kitchen seriously, one of the best tools to keep on hand is a cast-iron skillet. Its efficiency is unrivaled, and, like some wine, it gets better the longer you keep it. Cast iron's value for cookware is two-fold: It conducts heat consistently and evenly, and, if seasoned and maintained properly, it becomes naturally nonstick. Some brands preseason their products, but typically this is something the home cook does before using a cast-iron skillet. Here, we explain how to season this type of pan and keep the kitchen essential in top shape over time.
Food & Wine

This Feather-Light Cast-Iron Frying Pan Is So Great, I'm Almost Annoyed

I'm really fussy about cast iron. Not in the "Ye shall not allow soap within one hectare of the sacred skillet lest the grandmothers of yore take corporeal form to whomp you upside the head" sense, because that's a load of nonsense. It's more that I get super skeptical about the new wave of cast-iron purveyors who by their very existence are trying to assert that they can make a better product than the smiths who wrought the century-old pan that permanently resides on my burners—and that they tend to charge a squillion dollars for it. (I feel legally obligated to mention here that I have a masters degree in metalsmithing, so I come by the crankiness honestly.) I've tried various of the culty brands and for the most part, they're fine-to-good, and to me, not worth the eye-popping price tag when Lodge and various yard sales yield battle-tested gear that will still net you change back from your $50 bill. But the Vermicular isn't fine or good; Vermicular is extraordinary.
SPY

Buy a Bed with Built-In Storage and You’ll Wonder Why You Didn’t Upgrade Sooner

Making the most of the space in your home can be more challenging than you think. Balancing attractive interior decor with function to create a space that is enjoyable to live in takes know-how. This is especially relevant in the areas of your home where you spend the most time, namely the living room, kitchen, and, perhaps most importantly, your bedroom. To maximize space and minimize clutter in your bedroom, the best idea is to invest in a storage bed. Storage beds allow you to use this essential room item for dual purposes. In addition to being your place of rest,...
CNET

A top-rated air fryer is down to $35 right now

If you're trying to cut the calories from your daily diet without giving up the goods, an air fryer would be a wise investment. It'll make crispy, juicy chicken wings, "fried" shrimp and other snacks quickly and with little or no oil. You won't have to invest much either, since the well-reviewed Emerald digital air fryer is currently down to $35 (normally $70) at Best Buy. Snatch one up for the fastest, healthiest, tastiest Sunday snacking you've ever done.
Alton Brown
I Tried OffCourt, the New Deodorant Making Body Spray Cool (and Not Douchey)

Like many in my generation, I was an Axe body spray kid. But through excessive testing in the early 00s, I came to the conclusion that body spray does not cancel out dirty laundry and weed smoke—at least not in the quantities I was pitting it against. I think many people came to this conclusion around that time, and thus a significant stigma formed against body spray and a certain kind of person who used it. Body spray can be a crutch, but it can also be highly effective when used correctly; it’s not a substitute for good self care, but it’s an important hygienic tool when wielded by the right person.
If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
This Drugstore Hair Growth Oil Is 'Magic' for Restoring Thinning Strands

When a beauty product starts flying off shelves both virtual and literal, you know there's been a disturbance in The Force. Sometimes it's because the buy in question went viral on TikTok, and other times, it's because a celebrity name-dropped the product. As a beauty writer, I've seen it happen time and again, and the latest product that's about to become impossible to find is Mielle's Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil (Buy It, $11, target.com).
These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
Wayfair Is Having a Massive Clearance Sale on Tons of Home Upgrades

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for the change in seasons, there’s another weekend of sales. Whether you’re looking for decor or larger furniture items, Wayfair’s 72-Hour Clearance Sale is offering massive discounts this holiday weekend — and it couldn’t come soon enough. We’re talking up to 60 percent off on sofas, storage solutions, kitchen essentials, home upgrades, accent pieces, and more. Don’t know where to start? We scouted out some of the best deals, including a chic sofa, affordable area rug, and even a stylish find for your furry friend. So hurry up and add to cart before the sale ends!
11 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
12 Alternatives to The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer That Are (Almost) as Good

Anyone who is a beauty aficionado (and even those who might not be) has heard of the highly coveted and best-selling Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. This hairdryer boasts ultra fast drying, extreme heat damage protection to keep your natural shine, and has a sleek, lightweight design. It also comes with magnetic attachments that attach quickly and easily and features three precise speed settings for fast and regular drying and styling options. Of course, many men and women are shocked when they first see the price tag — $399.99! And good luck finding this coveted hair dryer on sale. However, for those...
TODAY ONLY: Save Up to 61% On Outdoor Fall Clean-Up Tools at Amazon

When transitioning into a new season, you’ve got to anticipate at least a little bit of yard work. And sadly, when it comes to fall, “a little” is quite the understatement. Sure, summer calls for gardening warm-weather flora, grass-cutting with the best lawn mowers and weeding those pesky peak-outs between the sidewalk cracks, but fall starts a whole new ballgame. And if you’ve got any trees that go bare for the winter on your lawn, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about. Falling leaves are a nightmare when they’re on your own lawn. You can always hire a landscaping company to...
