Guilford County, NC

Guilford County Animal Services to open new facility

 7 days ago
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Animal Services is preparing to open a new facility. Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said the current animal shelter on West Wendover Avenue is run down with many structural issues. "It's exciting, it's full of emotions. It's an emotional roller coaster. There's a lot of history in the old facility good and bad but we want to start a new book here," said Ortega.

