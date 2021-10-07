Arlotto Proposing $5/Hour Increase To All Bus Drivers and Aides, $2K Signing and Retention Bonuses
Superintendent of Schools George Arlotto tonight announced he will ask the Board of Education to approve a $7.4 million FY2022 recurring supplemental operating budget request to the Anne Arundel County Government to provide funds sufficient for Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ school transportation contractors to provide every one of their school bus drivers and bus attendants with a $5 per hour wage increase as part of a comprehensive package aimed at stemming the ongoing bus driver shortage.www.eyeonannapolis.net
