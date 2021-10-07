Arlotto Proposing $5/Hour Increase To All Bus Drivers and Aides, $2K Signing and Retention Bonuses

The parent company of Annapolis Bus Company sent us the following statement via a company spokesperson:. Since 2017, Student Transportation of America (STA) has partnered with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) through the Annapolis Bus Company, a member of the STA family of companies. Our agreement has always focused on the provision of safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions for local students in the Annapolis area, and we have proudly fulfilled such services over the years. On Monday, October 4, 2021, we became aware of some drivers refusing to transport our local students. This decision has in turn impacted transportation services and unfortunately, we can confirm that a significant number of students have been affected.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO