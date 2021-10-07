CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anne Arundel County, MD

Arlotto Proposing $5/Hour Increase To All Bus Drivers and Aides, $2K Signing and Retention Bonuses

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Superintendent of Schools George Arlotto tonight announced he will ask the Board of Education to approve a $7.4 million FY2022 recurring supplemental operating budget request to the Anne Arundel County Government to provide funds sufficient for Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ school transportation contractors to provide every one of their school bus drivers and bus attendants with a $5 per hour wage increase as part of a comprehensive package aimed at stemming the ongoing bus driver shortage.

www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Related
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Firefighters Raise Funds for Wellness House of Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Professional Fire Fighters announced a partnership with the Wellness House of Annapolis. The relationship began earlier this summer when the Fire Fighters were invited to participate in Wellness House’s “Paint Your Rainbow” summer day camp for children and adolescents who have been touched by a cancer diagnosis in their family. Seeing the good work being performed firsthand in our community, the Professional Fire Fighters voted to make Wellness House the beneficiary of the 2021 Breast Cancer Awareness tee shirt sales.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Food Bank Names New CEO

The Board of Directors and staff of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) have announced that Leah Aiello Paley has been selected to be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Executive Director, Susan Thomas, has transitioned into the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Paley brings demonstrated nonprofit...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Mayor Buckley to Host Three “Listening Sessions”

Mayor Gavin Buckley will host three neighborhood listening sessions to update residents on infrastructure projects, public safety and tornado recovery, and to hear from residents about budget priorities. The listening sessions will take place on three consecutive Thursdays:. October 14 at 6 p.m. at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Anne Arundel County, MD
Education
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Anne Arundel County, MD
Traffic
Eye On Annapolis

Comptroller Franchot Names New Field Enforcement Chief

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced that longtime state employee Chuck Ulm will become director of the agency’s Field Enforcement Bureau. The appointment is effective October 1. With 44 years of motor fuel industry experience, Mr. Ulm, a lifelong Salisbury resident, will oversee the agency’s regulatory and enforcement arm for...
POLITICS
Eye On Annapolis

Pittman Weighs In On Bus Driver Refusal To Work, Considers Use of Federal Funds to Offer Higher Pay

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman has released a statement on the recent refusal of bus drivers at Annapolis Bus Company to work. In his statement, Pittman calls for living wages and benefits for drivers and is working on a plan to use federal money to pay drivers more. He is also inviting bus drivers to join him in a Zoom call to be streamed on his Facebook page.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

October 6, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Pittman Media Call Debrief. APD Shenanigans. Finlayson Wins. Leadership Anne Arundel!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#School Bus#Bus Routes#The Board Of Education#The County Executive
Eye On Annapolis

Job Fair Coming to Annapolis Town Center on October 13th

On October 13, the Annapolis Town Center will host a job fair for their tenants and local businesses around the community. From 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, the property will invite the public to meet prospective employers, learn more about their available career opportunities, and speak with hiring managers to get all of their questions answered. Participating businesses include:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Rebates and Incentives Make Now the Best Time for Maryland Residents to Go Solar

The cost of installing solar panels has dropped dramatically, making it an affordable investment for Maryland homeowners who are looking to save money on electricity bills. And with the state’s generous solar rebates and Practically Green’s research, you can install some panels on your roof without sacrificing anything but the time it takes to pick a couple of Maryland’s famous blue crabs.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Eye On Annapolis

Drivers Strike at Annapolis Bus Company Leaving Schools, Families in Lurch

The parent company of Annapolis Bus Company sent us the following statement via a company spokesperson:. Since 2017, Student Transportation of America (STA) has partnered with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) through the Annapolis Bus Company, a member of the STA family of companies. Our agreement has always focused on the provision of safe, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions for local students in the Annapolis area, and we have proudly fulfilled such services over the years. On Monday, October 4, 2021, we became aware of some drivers refusing to transport our local students. This decision has in turn impacted transportation services and unfortunately, we can confirm that a significant number of students have been affected.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Arts Council Awards $500K to 43 Organizations

This year, the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County will award $500,000 to 43 organizations through the Community Arts Grant (CAG) program. These grants are critical to the local arts community because they provide general operating income that helps to support the day-to-day overhead of these organizations. Unlike most grants, which are project-based, this program promotes organizational sustainability by funding basic costs such as rent, staffing, and utilities.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Forum Scheduled for Thursday

The Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee in partnership with Kingdom Celebration Center will host a Fall Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, taking place on October 7, 2021 at Kingdom Celebration Center. The event will feature the 2022 Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Candidates. Local officials and community leaders will be present along with various media outlets.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Health Department Changes Up School Quarantine Policy

Today, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health announced adjustments to its school quarantine recommendations based on CDC guidance, allowing for shorter quarantine periods for unvaccinated students and staff who are deemed close contacts. With up to 100 Anne Arundel County Public School students quarantined daily since the school year began, the Department of Health continues to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students and staff.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Luminis Health Wins Award for Pandemic Response

Luminis Health has been awarded the American Hospital Association (AHA) Dick Davidson NOVA Award for its efforts to improve community health. Luminis Health is being recognized for its COVID-19 Community Prevention Project. The AHA Dick Davidson NOVA Award honors hospitals and health systems for their collaborative efforts toward improving community...
HEALTH SERVICES
Eye On Annapolis

Fire Prevention Week is October 3-9; Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety with AACoFD

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, along with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is working to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, October 3-9th, works to educate everyone about simple but necessary actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

12 To Be Honored at Fannie Lou Hamer Awards on October 3

Chosen from across Anne Arundel County, 12 trailblazing women will be honored during the 26th annual Fannie Lou Hamer Awards Reception, held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the historic Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Md. Known for impacting their community — whether through social justice or advocacy — each woman has made a lasting mark on Anne Arundel County. This year’s honorees — Nas I. Afi, Delegate J. Sandy Bartlett, Sarah Margaret Blaser, Chanel Compton, Debora A. Darden, Gloria Dent, Sonia Feldman, Debi Jasen, Monica Lindsey, Roxanne McGowan, Rev. Marguerite R. Morris, and Darlene Washington — join the ranks of more than 100 notable women, including former Sen. Barbara Mikulski, Administrative Law Judge Tracey Warren Parker, and former Annapolis Mayor Ellen Moyer, who were nominated in years past. Other notable invited guests include Congressman Anthony Brown, who will offer welcoming remarks. A reception with heavy hors d’oeuvres will follow the program. The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Anne Arundel County. Tickets are sold out, but viewers can watch the program on Facebook Live through the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee Facebook Page, or through www.mlkjrmd.org.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy