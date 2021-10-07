Independent investigators believe they identified notorious Zodiac killer

The North Port Police Department and the FBI continue to keep their back-end developments to themselves, preaching that they need to maintain the integrity of the Gabby Petito case. Still, a spokesperson went public to dispel all the campsite rumors on their behalf Friday. The same spokesperson also told the media that the Carlton Reserve search for Brian Laundrie had found absolutely nothing up to yesterday. Dog’s search of Florida’s De Soto area continues to leave him empty-handed as well. Although, the ex-reality star did just disclose a brand new lead with a Walmart surveillance camera.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO