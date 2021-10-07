CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central State University scores historic $10M federal grant

By Hannah Poturalski
Dayton Business Journal
 7 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided a multimillion-dollar grant to help Central State University support agriculture and sustainability efforts.

