Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin hear from Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson after both participated in the Rookie Orientation Program for the Indianapolis 500 last week. They break down how both fared in their first time in an IndyCar on the IMS oval, and the hurdles to Johnson participating in next year’s Indy 500 for Chip Ganassi Racing. Now that Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Jack Harvey have confirmed their partnership for 2022 and beyond, the guys look at the remaining seats to be filled for next season. Later, they talk about the Andretti to Formula 1 rumors that have intensified and whether or not Colton Herta could be in F1 in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO