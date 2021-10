Got milk? Does it taste good? You should thank Torrington Creamery, although it's not around anymore. I was doing some reading, and I found out during a Google search of 'Connecticut Firsts' that Torrington Creamery, formerly at 669 Riverside Avenue in Torrington, is credited with being the first to sell homogenized milk to the public in the United States? What the hell is homogenization, you ask? Good question, it's something that I've heard my whole life too.

