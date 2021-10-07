CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL players stop match to protest sexual abuse

Gotham FC and Washington Spirit players forced a sixth-minute stoppage to their match Wednesday night to link arms in the middle of the field in protest of alleged rampant sexual abuse in the NWSL. Teams in the evening's other games (North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville and Portland Thorns vs...

mediaite.com

NWSL Cancels Slate of Weekend Matches Amid Coaching Abuse Scandals

Five matches have been canceled by the National Women’s Soccer League this weekend, after two head coaches were fired over allegations of abusive behavior in the same week. The NWSL made the announcement Friday in a statement. “The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that given the gravity of the...
SOCCER
Washington Post

NWSL players speak out amid abuse claims: ‘Burn it all down’

For years, they did not speak about what they endured, at least not publicly. They were afraid of losing their spots on the field, losing their jobs, maybe losing the entire league — one that they were told, again and again, was the best women’s soccer league in the world.
SOCCER
netsrepublic.com

NWSL Players, Fans React to Bombshell Report of Abusive Coach

As the National Women’s Soccer League nears the end of its 9th season, an explosive report published by The Athletic in the early hours of September 30th detailed multiple accusations of sexual coercion by Paul Riley, the now-former head coach of the North Carolina Courage. The events described in the report allegedly occurred several years ago while Riley was the coach of other teams, including the NWSL’s Portland Thorns and former Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) league team the Philadelphia Independence.
SOCCER
State
North Carolina State
wmleader.com

NWSL players stop matches in league-wide demonstrations, outline demands for first time

In the first night of National Women’s Soccer League matches since the publication of a Sept. 30 report in The Athletic. gave rise to allegations of abuse and harassment around the league, NWSL players paused each of three matches played on Wednesday night in a demonstration of player solidarity and support for the victims. The matches resumed after a minute of stoppage and were played in their entirety.
SOCCER
burlingtoncountytimes.com

NWSL returns amid abuse scandals, with players demanding change and accountability

A silent moment marked the return of National Women’s Soccer League action this week. During the sixth minute of play inside Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday night, players for NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit gathered inside the center circle on the pitch. Together, they stood with their arms linked and their heads bowed, as the roaring support of fans filled the stadium.
CHESTER, PA
Person
Domi Richardson
Person
Sinead Farrelly
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Hopes To Stop 5-Game Skid Saturday Against Columbus Crew

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to get back on the winning track when they face the Columbus Crew this Saturday. The team is concluding a forgettable road trip after having lost 5 of their last matches and being outscored 12 goals to 1. Miami comes into this match with a record of 9 wins, 5 draws, and 14 losses, placing them near the bottom of the MLS standings in the 11th position. Columbus finds itself in the 10th position in the standings, with a record of 9 wins, 7 draws, and 12 defeats. On the positive side, the Miami squad won the last time by a score of 1-0 the last time these two teams met each other at home on September 11. The Columbus Crew enter the fixture after losing against the Philadelphia Union 3-0 away in the team’s last match. The match will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.
MLS
Sporting News

Like it or not, the USA's 2022 World Cup hopes are in the hands of its young players

Of the 11 players who started for the U.S. men’s national team Wednesday night against Costa Rica, not one was alive when this country served as host for the FIFA World Cup. That was in 1994, only 27 years ago. Some of the games were played in Dallas, where striker Ricardo Pepi now plays in Major League Soccer. At that point, he was eight years from being born.
MLS
#Sex Abuse#Portland Thorns#Gotham Fc#Washington Spirit#Racing Louisville#Cbs#Nwslpa
AFP

Embattled NWSL moves championship game from Portland to Louisville

The National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday announced a new venue and kickoff time on Wednesday for its November 20 championship game after complaints from players. The game's initial location in Portland, with a kick off time of 9 am, had been met with widespread criticism when it was announced last month. "9am start is laughable," national team star and Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris said on Twitter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sporting News

FFA Cup holders Adelaide United address concerns of playing on artificial pitch

Adelaide United coach Carl Veart isn't worried about his side slipping up on an artificial pitch when they face Adelaide Olympic in the FFA Cup on Sunday afternoon. While the majority of Round of 32 matches are yet to be played due to COVID-19 restrictions, the two Adelaide clubs will face off in a Round of 16 clash as they race ahead in the competition.
SPORTS
Sporting News

Drake asks to meet Alphonso Davies after scoring ridiculous goal for Canada

World-famous musical artist Drake has texted Alphonso Davies to set up a meeting after the Bayern Munich star's stunning solo goal for Canada against Panama on Wednesday. Davies sprinted half the length of the field to steal the ball from an unsuspecting Sam Adekugbe before jetting into the box and leaving goalkeeper Luis Mejia flat-footed with his low shot.
SOCCER
NBC4 Columbus

Weah, Dest spark U.S. to 2-1 win over Costa Rica in qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Weah scored on a shot that deflected off the goalkeeper in the 66th minute after Sergiño Dest started the comeback from a first-minute deficit, and the United States rallied past Costa Rica 2-1 on Wednesday night to ease pressure as World Cup qualifying neared the halfway point. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Alastair Clarkson officially on board with Tasmanian AFL bid

Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson is lending his significant knowledge and experience to Tasmania's bid to become the 19th team in the AFL. Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein announced on Thursday the four-time premiership-winning coach would officially be on board in an advisory role. Clarkson, originally from Victoria, has a strong...
SPORTS

