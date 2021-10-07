CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury says he’d force Tommy Fury to retire from boxing and change his last name if he lost to Jake Paul

By Cole Shelton
Tyson Fury says he’d force Tommy Fury to change his last name if he loses to Jake Paul if they were to box. Tommy is Tyson’s half-brother and is also a boxer but is also a social media star after he went on Love Island. Although he is a Fury, he’s only 7-0 and the level of competition has not been the best. However, he has been linked to a fight with Paul and if it happens and if Tommy loses, Tyson says he’d force his brother to retire.

