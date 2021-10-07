CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil drops for 2nd session on unexpected rise in U.S. inventories

By Noel Randewich, Shreyashi Sanyal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices dropped for a second session Thursday, under pressure from an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks that raised concerns over demand after prices rallied to multi-year highs. U.S. crude slid 0.43%, or 33 cents, to $77.10 a barrel after the market climbed on Wednesday to...

OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

U.S. Crude Dips a Trickle as Weekly Inventory Awaited

Investing.com - U.S. crude prices dipped for the first time in five days on Wednesday but stayed firmly above the $80 per barrel mark as the trade awaited inventory data that could show a third straight weekly build. In another show of resolve, oil bulls refused to allow any meaningful...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report

Crude Oil, API Inventory, Economic Demand – Talking Points. Crude oil rally pauses after weekly API shows big stockpiles build. OPEC monthly report trims oil demand outlook, adding headwinds. RSI signals that prices may be overextended above the 80 handle. Crude oil prices pulled backed slightly overnight after a US...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a more than 5 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 5.2 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8, according to sources. The API, which released its report a day later than usual because of Monday's Columbus Day holiday, also reportedly showed inventory declines of 4.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub, meanwhile, edged down by 2.3 million barrels for the week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Thursday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. November West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.56 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Wednesday at $80.44 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Thursday, reversing previous losses, as a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying. The uptick was also supported by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand. Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures pull back from a nearly 7-year high, but hold above the key $80 mark

Oil futures declined on Wednesday, with U.S. prices falling back after settling a day earlier at a nearly seven-year high, but holding above the key $80 mark. Traders continued to weigh prospects for demand against a backdrop of tight energy supplies. "With airlines warning that the rise in energy costs may well hinder their recovery, prices are starting to slip over concerns about demand destruction," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 20 cents, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $80.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices on Tuesday settled at their highest since Oct. 30, 2014.
TRAFFIC
WISH-TV

Gas prices skyrocket as global energy crisis worsens

(CNN) — The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy demand is back today as the world economy reopens, but supply simply hasn’t kept up. That’s why U.S. oil prices have skyrocketed $120 since crashing to negative $40 a barrel in April 2020. U.S. oil prices finished above $80 a barrel on Monday for the first time in nearly seven years.
TRAFFIC
Forbes

What The Spike In Cotton Prices To A 10-Year High Means

Every few years the cotton industry likes to remind the world that it is an agricultural crop, not something manufactured in a factory. This is one of those times. This month the price of a pound of cotton rose to its highest level in a decade, topping out at $1.16 at last check. Cotton had been trading in the $.75 to $.90 range for much of the past year or two so this spike represents a hefty boost in the 30 percent range, a substantial increase even in the always volatile world of commodities.
AGRICULTURE
Metro International

Gasoil drives Asian refinery margins back to pre-COVID levels

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Asian oil refiners’ margins have rallied back to their highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, spurred by a doubling of gasoil profits as the global economic recovery and power shortage drive demand for the fuel, analysts and traders said. Gasoil demand has surged as power generators...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter, EIA says

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers will spend more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging energy prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday. Energy prices have risen sharply worldwide, causing power crunches in large economies like...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in natural-gas supplies below some market forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 8. That was a bit lower than the average increase of 89 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.369 trillion cubic feet, down 501 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 174 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas extended their early gains, trading up 33 cents, or 5.9%, at $5.92 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.809 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

