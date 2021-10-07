Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake collapsed at least one coal mine and many flimsy mud houses in southwest Pakistan early Thursday, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 200, an official said. The death toll was expected to rise even further as crews searched in the...
The death toll from a storm that triggered landslides and flash floods across the Philippines has risen to at least 19, authorities said Thursday, linking the extreme rainfall to climate change. Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A 71-year old South African tourist was trampled to death by an elephant “in full view” of his son at Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park, the country’s parks agency said Thursday, days after another fatal encounter with an elephant occurred in a separate park. A “tuskless”...
Authorities on the Greek island of Evia said several areas ravaged by summer wildfires were being evacuated Thursday following the second severe storm in less than a week. Several dozen people were moved out of their homes in the north of the island and were making arrangements to stay with friends or at hotel rooms booked by the regional authority. Northern Evia, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) northeast of Athens, suffered devastating fires over the summer, leaving the area more vulnerable to flash floods. Storms battered the Greek capital and other parts of southern Greece, causing traffic disruption and some road closures. The government issued push alerts in Greek and English to cellphones in affected areas, urging people to “avoid unnecessary movement and areas that have been or may be flooded”. The weather is expected to improve Saturday. AP Read More Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of Cop26 talksNatural regeneration could create a million acres of new forest in EnglandNASA’s rockets have a new problem – rising sea levels
